Meghalaya signs host city contract for 39th National Games

Shillong: Meghalaya today signed the Host City Contract with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today for hosting the 39th National Games in 2022, officials said.

The tripartite contract was signed between the IOA, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and the state government here.

Meghalaya had made the bid to host the 39th National Games after successfully co-hosting the South Asian Games last year, they said.

State sports director Matsiewdor W Nongbri said the masterplan of the 39th National Games will be submitted by January 2019.

She said a working group, headed by Sports Minister Zenith Sangma, has been formed apart from a Land Bank Committee and Team Preparation Committee.

A cheque of Rs 4.5 crore was handed over to the IOA as bid money for the Games. The state government had earlier paid Rs 50 lakh. The cost of the bid is Rs 5 crore, the officials said.

Urban Affairs Minister R V Lyngdoh, congratulating the team behind the signing of the contract, said it was befitting to celebrate the state's 50th year by hosting the National Games.

IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta said the signing of the host city contract will ensure that the Games go as planned and on time.

An estimated 14,450 athletes and officials are expected to visit the state during the Games, the officials said.