Meijer LPGA Classic: Aditi Ashok in sight of best finish of the season

With three birdies against one bogey, Aditi, is just two shots away from a possible Top-10 finish.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 22:22
Grand Rapids, US: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stayed on course for her best finish of the season as she held on to the tied 18th position with a three-under 66 in the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

On Saturday, the par-five fifth hole was converted to a par-three due to standing water after torrential rain blew through the Grand Rapids area overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

With the par for the day being reduced to 69, she was five-under 64 for the round and Aditi had a 66, which was three-under.

Despite a two-hour rain delay, it was Lexi Thompson who took the best advantage of the soft course conditions and once again heads into a final round with a chance at winning.

Thompson lost in a playoff a week ago at the Manulife LPGA Classic, and made six birdies and just one bogey for a five-under 64.

Thompson leads by one over a myriad of golfers including Sung Hyun Park, Jenny Shin, Lee-Anne Pace, and overnight leader Brooke Henderson.

Pace shot the round of the day, an eight-under 61. Pace is in position for her best finish of 2017 this week. Four golfers are at 11-under including Carlota Ciganda, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, and Michelle Wie, who is in line for her best finish of the year as well.

Mirim Lee, Madelene Sagstrom, Stacy Lewis, Emily Pedersen, and 2017 winners Shanshan Feng and Cristie Kerr are at -10 through three rounds and in prime position for a Sunday charge.

