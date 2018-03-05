MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador of gaming platform Dream 11

Mumbai: India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has become a brand ambassador of gaming platform Dream11, it was announced today.

"The fact that every Dream11 user actually aspires to employ the same kind of thinking prowess that has made MS Dhoni such a master of the game (cricket) truly makes him a unique fit for the Dream11 brand," a media release said.

The former India Test skipper, who had led the country to a famous triumph in the inaugural World T20 Championship in 2007, would be the new face of the gaming platform's multi-channel marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities.

"I am delighted to associate with Dream11 - because it gives millions of sports fans an opportunity to be the decision maker, create their own team and experience the game first-hand," Dhoni was quoted of saying by the release.

Currently, the gaming platform has a user base of 2 crore sports fans playing "fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, and NBA",