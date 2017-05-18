close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

National Anti-Doping Agency announces setting up of Athlete Passport Management Unit

There are only 11 APMUs recognised by the WADA all over the world while India does not have one till now.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 20:05
National Anti-Doping Agency announces setting up of Athlete Passport Management Unit

New Delhi: In a major step in its fight against doping, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday said that the country will have its first Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) to handle the administrative management of Biological Passports.

There are only 11 APMUs recognised by the WADA all over the world while India does not have one till now.

The NADA said that it will constitute a group of experts in related subjects for Athlete Biological Passport Management.

"The details of the implementation will be discussed with the experts, and Athlete Passport Management Unit shall be created which will analyse test reports on a longitudinal basis and submit specific recommendations to NADA," the country's anti-doping watchdog said.

The NADA said that it will plan the implementation of the ABP haematological module for continuous evaluation and monitoring of the athlete biological data. The data generated through the blood testing will help in detecting any possible use of prohibited substances or prohibited methods.

The objective of having Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) is to monitor selected variables ('biomarkers of doping') over time that indirectly reveal the effect of doping, as opposed to the traditional direct detection of doping by analytical doping controls.

According to WADA website, ABP is currently composed of two modules -- Haematological and Steroidal. Haematological Module considers a panel of biomarkers of blood doping that are measured in an athlete's blood sample. The Steroidal Module considers a panel of biomarkers of steroid doping measured in an athlete's urine sample.

Meanwhile, the NADA conducted a one-day symposium on Athlete Biological Passport Management with experts from various medical institutions mainly from AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML Hospital.

NADA Director General Navin Agarwal mentioned the importance of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) and need for implementation.

Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas also spoke about the need for measures in place for the testing and also providing a better environment for athletes about regulations.

"Clean athletes would be facilitated if biological passports are created, wherever they go for international events," the NADA said.

TAGS

DopingNADAAPMUBiological PassportsWADAAIIMSSafdarjun HospitalRML hospitalNavin Agarwalsports news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven f...

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq claims Pakistan can beat India, and win the coveted trophy
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq cla...

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditioned stadium on Friday
Football

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditi...

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in key pre-Wimbledon event in Birmingham
Tennis

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in ke...

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India squad
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manis...

Mohammad Kaif&#039;s GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer&#039;s Islamic name will make every Indian proud
cricket

Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video