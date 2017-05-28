National level shooter Ayisha Falaq shoots abductors, rescues kidnapped brother-in-law

New Delhi: National-level shooter-cum-coach Ayisha Falaq, 33, trembled in fear, as she gunned down the two abductors to rescue her 21-year-old brother-in-law Asif, on Thursday. The two injured, identified as Mohammad Rafee and Akash, were immediately collared by the Police before they could escape.

Asif, a Delhi University student by day and a cab driver by night, was taken as hostage by Rafee and Akash, on Thursday night at Daryaganj. Halfway down the road, the duo asked him take a different route. When the 21-year-old protested, they threatened him to keep quite.

"I immediately stopped the car and refused to go ahead from that point," said Asif as he quiverd through each of his words he narrated to Times of India, "The men laughed in an evil manner and asked me to enjoy the last moments of my life."

On reaching Bhopara Road, the cab was stopped. The men seized his wallet only to find just Rs 150 in it. Vexed at the sight, Rafee and Akash beat him and forced him to call his family for a larger ransom of money. The meeting point was Shastri Park and the money asked was Rs 25,000.

Ayisha was the one to pick up the phone and immediately informed the Police about the call. Along with her husband Alam, the 33-year-old drove uptil Shastri Park, with the Police already ready at their designated spots. Citing their presence, the abductors escaped from the spot. But were soon caught up.

As soon as Rafee and Akash stepped out along with Asif, Ayisha intuitively pulled out her gun and striked down the two. One was hit on his waist, while the other was hit on his foot. The national-level shooter later said to TOI, "Asif was shocked to see me shooting at the men. He immediately ran towards me and held me tight. He was shivering with fear, and so was I."

"Officer Anant Mittal, an IPS trainee, and his team arrived when the shooting was taking place," said Joint CP Yadav. "The two men tried to escape despite being injured, but they were nabbed." The officers in fact praised the bravery of the shooter in rescuing her brother-in-law.