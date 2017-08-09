close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution at flooded stadium

The 25-year-old was spotted by locals lying unconscious and was taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 18:05
National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution at flooded stadium
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In an unfortunate accident, national level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma died in a freak incident at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Reports claimed that he was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the inundated stadium building which also houses the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA).

The 25-year-old was spotted by locals lying unconscious and was taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Terming the incident very unfortunate state Wrestling Association president Bhola Nath Singh told the Pioneer that they have announced Rs one lakh interim relief to the bereaved family.

The association will also give Rs 10,000 every month to the family till one of Kumar’s four sisters gets a job.

Vishal was the lone earning member in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar,” said Singh.

Vishal started his wrestling career in 2005 and he stood fourth in the last senior national wrestling championship.

The indoor stadium, built in 1978, has been flooded with rainwater since the beginning of monsoon. It's condition is said to be worsened in the past couple of weeks due to heavy rains.

TAGS

Indian wrestlerVishal Kumar VermaJaipal Singh StadiumRanchiElectrocutionsports news

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans not to compare players from different eras
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans no...

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra begins campaign
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thr...

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get byes in first round
BadmintonOther Sports

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get...

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live...

I prefer stadium over spending 200 million euros on Neymar: Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Football

I prefer stadium over spending 200 million euros on Neymar:...

Cheteshwar Pujara more consistent than Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan in Test cricket: Gautam Gambhir
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara more consistent than Virat Kohli, Shikhar...

Rohit Sharma trolls Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya in a single tweet
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Rohit Sharma trolls Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,...

No contact from PSG over Alexis Sanchez transfer: Arsene Wenger
Football

No contact from PSG over Alexis Sanchez transfer: Arsene We...

Najam Sethi replaces Shahryar Khan as PCB&#039;s new Chairman for next three years
cricket

Najam Sethi replaces Shahryar Khan as PCB's new Chairm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video