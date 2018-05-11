NBA Academy India to host Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018

New Delhi: The NBA Academy in Delhi will host Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, it was announced on Friday.

The event will be held from May 30-June 2 at The NBA Academy India as part of the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program.

The event will bring together the top male and female players aged 17 and under from throughout the Asia-Pacific region to learn directly from NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region.

The NBA and the BFI also announced that from May 27-29, the academy in Delhi will host a basketball development camp for top female prospects from throughout India as part of The NBA Academies Women's Program.

The academy will identify 20-25 female prospects aged under 17 years to attend the camp.

1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Jennifer Azzi, two-time WNBA Champion Ruth Riley and former college coach Blair Hardiek - the global technical directors for women's programming across the league's seven academies - will oversee the camp.