NBA announces first-of-its-kind global youth basketball competition

New York: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday announced the Jr. NBA World Championship, a first-of-its-kind global youth basketball tournament for the top boys and girls teams ages 14 and under from around the world.

The Jr. NBA World Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, each comprised of 16 regional champions (eight U.S. and eight international teams) that will receive all-expenses-paid trips to compete in the inaugural event, which is to be held from August 7 to August 12.

From India, the top performers in the 5-on-5 competitions will make for a city All-Star Team. One boys and one girls team, from each of the eight participating cities, will be selected to compete in a National Final. The winners of the National Final will then represent India at the Jr. NBA World Championship.In showcasing the world`s top young talent, the Jr. NBA World Championship will be centered on four core values - teamwork, respect, determination and community - that will set a new standard in youth basketball development.

In collaboration with USA Basketball and FIBA, the competition will promote standards of safe play as well as the proper training and licensing of coaches to enhance the experience for everyone involved.

The Jr. NBA World Championship will align with the NBA and USA Basketball Youth Guidelines, which promote health and wellness in several ways including recommending age-appropriate limits on the number of games that youth should play.

All coaches participating in the Jr. NBA World Championship will also be required to be trained and licensed by USA Basketball (U.S.-based coaches) or FIBA (international coaches).Youth at the Jr. NBA World Championship will not only compete on the court but will also receive off-court life skills education and participate in NBA Cares community service projects.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard and three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Sparks forward and WNBA Champion Candace Parker will serve as lead global ambassadors for the Jr. NBA World Championship.

The Jr. NBA World Championship will tip off in spring 2018 with U.S. and international competitions across various regional sites.

The winning boys and girls teams from eight newly-created U.S. regional tournaments (Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West), plus teams representing eight international regions (Africa & Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, India, Mexico and South America), will compete in the culminating event.

The international competition will leverage the Jr. NBA`s extensive global reach. During the 2017-18 season, the NBA will reach more than 26 million youth in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play and outreach events.

The Jr. NBA World Championship will be separated into U.S. and international brackets that include round-robin competition followed by single-elimination boys and girls tournaments. Winners of the U.S. and international brackets will play in the championship games on August 12.