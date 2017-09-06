close
New sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore makes surprise inspection at SAI office

As sports minister, Rathore will oversee India's preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 20:07
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: New Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, on Wednesday, made a surprise inspection at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) office at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital.

After the visit, the 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist took to Twitter to stress on the core philosophy of the Ministry. He wrote, "Surprise inspection of SAI @ JLN stadium. Known faces,offices. Good not good enough when best needed. Athletes first philosophy must prevail."

Rathore, 47, replaced Vijay Goel as the new Sports Minister in the latest cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. He was previously serving as the minister of state for Information & Broadcasting.

“My journey of coming to this ministry began at the reception downstairs (many years ago). I still remember how you have to take permission on paper to enter, it all started then. So I know as a player what hardships you have to face,” Rathore said after taking over on Monday.

“The philosophy of this ministry would be samman and suvidha. Respect for every athlete and facilities for every player who is representing the country. The environment and attitude in this ministry needs to change. There is only one VIP and that is the sportsperson and nobody else,” he had added.

Rathore will oversee India's preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Before entering politics, he served as a commissioned officer in The Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army. He retired from active service in 2013 as a colonel.

But his call to fame came from shooting ranges. At 2004 Athen Games, he became the first ever individual silver medallist at the Olympics by finishing second in the double trap event.

Besides, the Olympics medal, he was the Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 2002 in the same event. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005.

He became a member of the parliament in 2014, winning the Jaisalmer seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

