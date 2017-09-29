close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NFL team owners 'afraid of their players': Donald Trump

The top Republican in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, did not address Trump`s latest comment on Thursday but said he believed NFL players` decision to kneel while the national anthem played at games was misguided.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 00:14
NFL team owners &#039;afraid of their players&#039;: Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump said he believes that owners of National Football League teams are afraid of their players, his latest criticism of NFL players kneeling during the U.S. national anthem at games to protest racial disparities in the country.

The Republican president told "Fox & Friends" in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he is friends with many NFL team owners and they were "in a box" over how to handle the kneeling protests.

"They say, `We are in a situation where we have to do something.` I think they`re afraid of their players, you want to know the truth. And I think it`s disgraceful," he said.

Trump did not identify any of the friends. An NFL representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Most team owners are billionaire white men, while, according to the NFL, 70 percent of players are African-American.

The top Republican in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, did not address Trump`s latest comment on Thursday but said he believed NFL players` decision to kneel while the national anthem played at games was misguided.

"Clearly, people have a right to express themselves," Ryan said. But doing so in front of the U.S. flag, "looks like you`re protesting against the ideals of America. ... I think it`s misguided."

The president first denounced the symbolic gesture on Friday, telling a political rally in Alabama that any protesting player was a "son of a bitch" who should be fired, and urged a boycott of NFL games.

Trump has beaten back questions about whether his focus on the NFL protests took his attention away from a host of crises, including hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico and tensions with North Korea.

While Trump`s verbal assault has likely appealed to his conservative base, it has drawn widespread criticism, including from the NFL`s commissioner, Roger Goodell. Many players and owners kneeled, stood with locked arms or stayed off the field altogether in response to the president`s comments.

Hillary Clinton, Trump`s Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, called Trump`s comments "a huge, loud dog whistle to his supporters" in an interview with CBS.

The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, expressed "disgust" with the president`s handling of race relations in a letter on Wednesday that also condemned his "calculated, divisive" response to the NFL protests.

Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, said Trump`s NFL comments were "beneath the dignity of his office."

TAGS

US PresidentDonald TrumpNational Football LeagueNFLsports news

From Zee News

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despite risk of FIFA ban
Football

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despi...

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 World Cup: Matos
Football

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 Worl...

Other Sports

Arjun Atwal to captain Asia team in EurAsia Cup

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey
Football

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey

Marco Asensio extends Real Madrid contract to 2023
Football

Marco Asensio extends Real Madrid contract to 2023

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Dean Elgar bats through first day as Proteas dominate on Day 1
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Dean Elgar bats throu...

Mother Serena Williams &#039;can fix everything&#039;, says Li Na
Tennis

Mother Serena Williams 'can fix everything', says...

Wuhan Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko sinks Garbine Muguruza, faces Ashleigh Barty in semis
Tennis

Wuhan Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko sinks Garbine Muguruza, f...

Virat Kohli admits to batting failure for Bengaluru defeat
cricket

Virat Kohli admits to batting failure for Bengaluru defeat

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video