Nico Rosberg wanted McLaren driver Fernando Alonso to replace him at Mercedes
Johannesburg: Recently-retired world champion Nico Rosberg has admitted that he would have liked McLaren driver Fernando Alonso to replace the former for the 2017 season at Mercedes.
When asked what his preference would have been, Rosberg said that as now that he is a fan, it was very easy to respond.
"Everyone says Alonso and I say it too, because there would have been fireworks with Hamilton. As a fan it would be nice to see those sparks, but from the team side it couldn`t have been and they found a great solution," Sport24 quoted the German as saying.
However, the German marque has up Williams driver Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton`s new teammate for the forthcoming Formula One season.
"Bottas is fast and he beat Massa three times in a way similar to Alonso did, and now he can do very well," Rosberg said.
"Of course Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, but I proved that it is possible," he asked.
The current Formula 1 champion, when asked if Alonso could ever have been a serious option for Mercedes, said, "No. From Mercedes` side, I can`t imagine it."
Mercedes had been seeking a replacement for Rosberg since the German shocked the sporting world by announcing a sudden retirement from Formula One, barely a week after winning his maiden world championship title.
