No Hockey India League in 2018; HI blames 'conflict in dates' for temporary discontinuation

New Delhi: The confusion surrounding the future of Hockey India League (HIL) finally ended with Hockey India (HI) announcing on Tuesday that the world's premier franchise-based tournament will only return in 2019, meaning there will be no competition next year.

Started in 2013, the HIL is considered as one of the best managed Indian leagues, besides the very popular Indian Premier League, Indian Super League and Pro Kabaddi League. But after five successful seasons, the league seemed to have hit a roadblock with reports of unhappy franchises reportedly threatening with disassociation.

"After five years of successfully organizing the Hockey India League, we felt that it is time to review the League, evaluate its success and comeback with a fresh outlook that will benefit the development of the sport," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Chairman Hockey India League and Secretary General, Hockey India.

However, the HI today cited "conflict in dates" as the sole reason for the temporary discontinuation. In fact, it even allocated the January-February window for the 2019 tournament to assuage any fear of completely shelving the league.

"Due to a conflict in dates of the schedule of Hockey India League 2018 and a major international tournament which was likely to restrict the participation of international players, it was decided that the best solution was to postpone the conduct of the sixth season of the League," Ahmad said.

It's pertinent to mention that Bhuvneswhar will host Men's World Cup next year.

It's also learned that HIL Governing Committee's decision was backed by other stakeholders.

"This decision was made after consultation with all our commercial partners and meeting the contractual obligations of all parties involved," he added.

"I want to emphasize that we want to resume the League in 2019 albeit with greater prospects to make it more viable financially not only for the stakeholders but also for the players," he added.

(With PTI inputs)