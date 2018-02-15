Odisha government to sponsor national hockey teams for 5 years

The Odisha government will sponsor the national men's and women's hockey teams for the next five years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.

"We are delighted with this association with Indian hockey and we thank Hockey India for giving us this platform. Hockey in Odisha is more than a sport. It's a way of life, especially in tribal regions where children learn to walk with hockey sticks.

"No wonder Odisha has produced India's finest hockey talent. This is a first where a state government will just not be promoting a sport within its boundaries but will also be supporting, nurturing and promoting Indian hockey. This is Odisha's gift to the nation," a press release by Hockey India quoted the Odisha Chief Minister as saying.

"We would like this partnership to help widen the net for hockey in India and to ensure that all Indians get behind the national sport. We hope that Odisha's association with national hockey coincides with a golden period for the sport. We are looking forward to all the nations playing the hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar this year. We extend a warm invite to everyone to see Team India in action," Mr Patnaik added.

Bhubaneshwar will host the men's hockey World Cup from November 28 to December 16.