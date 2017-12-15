Official emblems for Beijing 2022 Winter Games unveiled

Beijing: The emblems of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, respectively named "Winter Dream" and "Flight," were unveiled here on Friday.

The emblem launching ceremony was held at the National Aquatic Center, dubbed the "Water Cube" which staged the swimming events during the Beijing 2008 Games. In 2022, this venue will be transformed into an ice rink for curling games, reports Xinhua news agency.

The unveiling came at 20:22 Beijing time, a number meant to mark the year 2022. Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President Yu Zaiqing and athlete representatives were present to officially launch the emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games under the name "Winter Dream".

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee and President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee Cai Qi, and Paralympic athlete representatives followed by launching the emblem of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"The emblems of Beijing 2022 combine Chinese culture, an international, modern style and winter sports together. They vividly manifest China`s national spirit, contemporary image and cultural charm, display the passion, youth and vitality of winter sports, convey the athlete`s spirit of going beyond themselves and expresses the glorious anticipation of 1.3 billion Chinese people toward Beijing 2022," said Cai at the launch ceremony.

The IOC President Thomas Bach said via video that the Olympic emblem is a symbol of both "ambitions and dreams."

"Today, Beijing is taking another important step on its way to make history -- to make history as the first city in the world to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games," he said.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons also expressed his well-wishes in a video. "It is an emblem that encapsulates the Paralympic spirit, but also Chinese culture.

With its origin in the Chinese character "dong" (winter), the Olympic emblem integrates the spirit of Chinese calligraphy and eastern cultural heritage with a modern, global style. Through an artistic rendering, it represents a new image of and dream for China.

It also expresses China`s vision and determination to host "a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and to encourage 300 million people in the country to participate in winter sports.

At the top of the emblem is a skater rushing forward, while at the bottom is a skier. The dynamic lines in the middle represent mountains, trails in the snow seen during winter sports and the silk ribbons which are often used when Chinese people celebrate the Lunar New Year, which will overlap with Beijing 2022.

The Paralympic emblem, featuring an athlete-centered concept, also combines Chinese calligraphy and Paralympic winter sports. Oriented around the Chinese character "fei" (flight), the emblem is an abstract image of an athlete who is fighting for victory, highlighting the spirit of and inspiration for the Paralympic Winter Games.

At the launch ceremony, a series of performances were staged with a theme of "Winter Olympic Dream," further showcasing how a confident China can carry forward the Olympic spirit.

The chief designer of the two emblems is Lin Cunzhen, deputy dean of China Central Academy of Fine Arts` Design School. She started her work in the field of Olympic emblem design back in 2003.