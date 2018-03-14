OGQ support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Mumbai: Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) today said it will support ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is eyeing a podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old Vinesh currently competes in 50 kg freestyle wrestling and was earlier training under the JSW Sports Excellence programme.

A silver winner at the recently-concluded Asian Wrestling Championship, Vinesh is also a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, an Asian Games bronze medallist and a five-time Asian championship medallist.

"I am very focused to win a medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and I am so glad that OGQ will be supporting me in my preparations. 2018 is a very important year for me as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are coming up. I am really excited to work with the team of OGQ," Vinesh was quoted as saying in a media release issued today.

Former Olympian and OGQ CEO Viren Rasquinha, said, "We are very proud to support Vinesh in her journey to the Olympic podium. To start with, OGQ will be supporting Vinesh with a physiotherapist, a sports psychologist and a nutritionist.

"OGQ is committed to provide her world class support for her training and preparations."