Padma Awards: Virat Kohli, Dipa Karmakar, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik to be honoured for excellence in sports

New Delhi: Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will receive Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, the government officially announced on Wednesday. Other sports personalities, who will be conferred with the prestigious award, are Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Paralympic gold medallist Thangavellu Mariyappan, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, captain of India’s blind cricket team Shekhar Naik and discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees.

Kohli, who has been breaking records with every new series, recently guided India to a record five consecutive Test series win in a row. In what what a spectacular year, the Delhi batsman also became the first cricketer to hit two double century as captain.

Dipa Karmakar became an the toast of the nation overnight with her incredible Produnova act at Rio Olympics 2016. Sakshi, on the other hand, created history by becoming India's first female wrestler to win a medal at the biggest sporting extravaganza.

Thirty-year-old Naik had led the India's cricket team of blind to victory in the first T20 World Cup in 2012 and ODI World Cup in 2014. He comes from a poor background and faced extreme hardship as he lost his parents at the age of 12.

Thangavelu, who won gold in Rio 2016, is a born fighter. He had suffered permanent disability in the right leg when he was run over by drunk bus driver.

His father had abandoned the family and he was raised by his mother who used to work as a labourer.

Karmakar, the 23-year-old "Produnova Princess" from Tripura, practised on an apparatus made from second-hand parts of a discarded scooter. She is only the fifth woman in the gymnastic history to land a Produnova vault.

List of sportspersons who will be conferred with the prestigious award:

Virat Kohli (Sports-Cricket)

Shekar Naik (Sports-Cricket)

Vikasa Gowda (Sports-Discus Throw)

Deepa Malik (Sports-Athletics)

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Sports-Athletics)

Dipa Karmakar (Sports-Gymnastics)

PR Shreejesh (Sports-Hockey)

Sakshi Malik (Sports-Wrestling)

The focus of this year's Padma awards, according to the officials in the Home Ministry, was on recognising talent of unknown and unsung heroes of the country.