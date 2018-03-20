Pankaj Advani continues winning streak in Asian Billiards Championship

Yangon: Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani won his second round robin match 4-1 against Myanmar's Pauk Sa at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship. After scoring a 102 break in the first frame, Advani's local opponent drew parity with the help of an 84 break. The Indian was kept under pressure by his unseeded rival and had to dig deep to close out the match with breaks of 98 and 80.

In the women's Asian snooker championship, Vidya Pillai won her second match in identical fashion to the first with a 2-1 scoreline versus Iranian Akram Mohammadi. Amee Kamani also won defeating Iran's Parisa Darvishvand 2-0. Varshaa Sanjeev won her first match of the tournament 2-0 against Indonesian Riny Astuty Nasution. In the under-21 category, Shoaib Khan of India beat Ching Chiu Poon of Hong Kong 4-2 in the snooker league match.