Pankaj Advani enters final of Asian Billiards Championship in Myanmar

Yangon (Myanmar): Multiple-time World and Asian champion Pankaj Advani stayed on course to defend his title as he sailed into the final of the 17th Asian Billiards Championship on Friday.

Advani produced superlative performances in the quarterfinal and semifinal stages as he outclassed local favourite Aung Htay 5-1 and compatriot Dhvaj Haria 5-1 respectively to reach the final.

The last-eight match consisted of the one-hundred breaks, a 91 and an 86 as Advani entered the semifinal to confirm India a medal. Htay scored a century in the solitary frame he won.

In the evening session, it was a repeat of this year's Indian National Billiards final with Advani taking on Gujarat's Dhvaj, who overcame Singapore's Peter Gilchrist with a 5-0 triumph.

In the one-sided tie, Dhvaj had breaks of 50 and 80, while Pankaj had runs of 59, 66, 99 and 100 to close out the match 5-1.

In what is going to be an all-Indian final, Pankaj awaits the winner of the B Bhaskar-Rupesh Shah match.

In the ladies snooker event, Keerath Bhandaal ended her Asian campaign with a bronze after going down 0-3 to Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan of Thailand.

In the other semifinal, India's only hope Amee Kamani will battle it out with Ka Ka Wan of Hong Kong for a place in the final.