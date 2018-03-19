हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pankaj Advani makes winning start at Asian Billiards Championship

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani made a rampaging start to his title defence at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship, outclassing Singapore's Yeo Teck Shin 4-0 in the opening match of the men's event, here on Monday0.

PTI| Updated: Mar 19, 2018, 14:04 PM IST
File photo of Pankaj Advani (PTI)

Yangon: Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani made a rampaging start to his title defence at the 17th Asian Billiards Championship, outclassing Singapore's Yeo Teck Shin 4-0 in the opening match of the men's event, here on Monday0.

Advani, who has been a world champion 19 times in his career, barely broke a sweat as he dumped Shin with the help of a 98 break and three consecutive centuries in the best-of-seven 100-up encounter.

Rupesh Shah too came up with an identical win against Indonesia's Marlando Sihombing but with one century and a 53 break.

The other men's players participating from India are Nationals runners-up Dhvaj Haria and B Bhaskar.

In the women's snooker individual event, India's Vidya Pillai and Amee Kamani came up with contrasting wins against Myanmar cueists.

While Pillai scored a 2-1 win against Thandar Maung, Kamani notched up facile 2-0 victory in the league stage against Ngwe Hlaing. Keerath Bhandaal, on the other hand, got the better of compatriot Varshaa Sanjeev 2-1 in a closely fought battle.

In the under-21 snooker category, the only Indian to play on the first day was Sparsh Pherwani who defeated Myanmar's Thaw Zain Htet in the deciding frame 4-3.

