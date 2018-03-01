हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pankaj Advani, Manan Chandra take India to IBSF World Cup Team Snooker semifinals

In the last-4 stage, India will be up against the Iranian team. 

PTI| Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 22:32 PM IST
Comments |
Pankaj Advani, Manan Chandra take India to IBSF World Cup Team Snooker semifinals
Photo: PTI

Doha: Multiple World billiards and snooker Champion Pankaj Advani led Indian team to the penultimate stage at the IBSF World Cup Team Snooker being held in Doha. His teammate, multiple national champion Manan Chandra successfully supported the Indian effort in the knockout stages to ensure a bronze medal.

First up in the elimination rounds, up against the China team, Pankaj and Manan handed them a thrashing with a 3-0 whitewash in the last-16 round followed by a 3-1 victory over Ireland, the top seeds of the knockouts. In the last-4 stage, India will be up against the Iranian team. 

Tags:
SnookerPankaj AdvaniManan ChandraIndiaIBSF World Cup Team Snooker
Next
Story

Amandeep Drall tied 16th at Women's New South Wales Open

Trending