Pankaj Advani sweeps round-robin stage at World Snooker Championships

Doha: India’s top cueist Pankaj Advani made a clean sweep in the round robin stage by smashing Brazil's Victor Sarkis 4-0 in the World Snooker Championships here.

Advani also grabbed the top-seed spot in the draw of 64.

In the last frame of the tie, the 17-time World Champion scored a mammoth 138 break from start to finish, registering the highest break of the tournament so far.

While he has dropped only two frames in the four league matches, Advani is yet to find his full range in snooker.

"I’m still transitioning from billiards to snooker. Two days were definitely not enough, but with the 138 as well as getting top billing in the knockout draw, I must be doing something right I suppose," he said.

Advani went on to say "now is when the competition gets better and more challenging. In elimination rounds, every win is a big deal."

His opening knockout game takes place later on Thursday night.