Para Asian Games

Para Asian Games: India bags 5 medals on opening day

The Boccia team, which is competing for the first time at the Asian Para Games, also emerged victorious as they got the better of hosts Indonesia. 

Para Asian Games: India bags 5 medals on opening day
Image Courtesy: Reuters

India opened its Para Asian Games campaign in style by bagging two silver and three bronze medals on Sunday, the opening day.

The men's badminton team opened the country's medal account after narrowly losing to Malaysia 1- 2 in the semifinals to settle for a bronze. The tie began on a promising note when Suhas Yathiraj won the first individual match beating Omar Bakri 21-8, 21-7. However, the Indian doubles pair of Raj Kumar and Tarun lost to Cheah Honn and Saaba Hainul 9-21, 8-21 to tilt the tie in Malaysia's favour. 

In the crucial singles final, Chirag Baratha went down to Mohammad Ahmad 14-32, 15-21 to lose the tie 1-2.

In the 49 kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha claimed the silver while Paramjeet Kumar won the bronze medal. The gold went to Pia Laophalkdee of Laos for his effort of 133 kg. Farman lifted 128 kg while Paramjeet lifted a weight of 127 kg.

The medals continued to come India's way as swimmers Devanshi Satijawon picked up a silver in the women's 100-metre butterfly, S-10 category and Suyash Jadhav clinched the bronze in the men's 200-metre individual medley, SM-7 category.

The Boccia team, which is competing for the first time at the Asian Para Games, also emerged victorious as they got the better of hosts Indonesia in their first group match 5-3.

India emerged immensely successful in chess as well winning all their ties with visually impaired Prachurya Kumar Pradhan sealing his victory over Domingos Savio Fernandes Gusmao from Timor Leste in less than 15 minutes.

"The match went well and fast. I defeated my opponent in just 10-15 minutes," said Pradhan, who underwent a week-long training camp in preparation for the Games.

