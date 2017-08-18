Paralympian Joby Mathews alleges ill-treatment by Kochi Airport authorities: Report

New Delhi: Indian international arm wrestler Joby Mathews, on Thursday, was allegedly mistreated by the authorities of the Kochi Airport, claim reports by Times Now.

Joby Mathews, an Indian Paralympian, on Thursday, arrived at Kochi from Canada after participating in the recently concluded World Dwarf Games. The 41-year-old, who has severely under-developed legs, contributed the most to India's medals tally, bagging two golds, three silvers, and a bronze.

According to the report, the para-athlete's car was blocked for about 50 minutes by the Airport Authorities despite him explaining his situation. This is a second-such incident in a week where a Paralympian has been mistreated.

Earlier this week, wheelchair tennis player Madhu Bagri, had faced a similar situation when she was allegedly mistreated by SpiceJet Airline authority saying that the authorities didn't allow her inside because her wheelchair was bigger than the aisle.

Bagri said, "As the passage was narrow, I asked them to let me sit in the front seat but they denied saying they can’t allow me to sit as this is an emergency exit seat. However, I said that I take my responsibility in case emergency safety but they did not." The athlete had said that she would write a letter to inform the same to the Chief Minister and the Airport Authority of India.