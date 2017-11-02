Paralympics legend Devendra Jhajharia targets gold medal in 2020 Games

New Delhi: Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia is hopeful of emulating his past success if he takes part in the next edition of the Games.

At present, he is the only Indian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics. The 36-year-old won a gold in the javelin F44/46 event in the 2004 Paralympics and added another yellow metal in the 2016 Games in the F46 category.

He said he wants to maintain his fitness so that he can compete in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

"At the moment, 2020 is a better option for me. If I am fit, then I will definitely play the next edition of Paralympics and win a gold medal for the country," he told PTI on sidelines of the launch event of 'Sports: A Way of Life' programme here.

Jhajharia became the first Indian Paralympian to be bestowed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award earlier this year.

He said the award belonged to all the differently-abled children who are living with a dream.

"I think that was not an award solely for me. That was for every other differently-abled child who is living with a dream. Everyone had a hope that Devendra will get the award one or the other day. It was a big boost for all," he said.

"I dedicate this award to all the differently abled people," Jhajharia added.

Jhajharia further talked about his daily routine and said there's no Sunday off for him.

"Nowadays, I am attending programmes and training as well. There is balance which has to be maintained. Firstly, there is no more Sunday rest for me. I have earned everything from this game and in no case, one can compromise with the performance."