Paris to stage 2024 Summer Olympics; Los Angeles gets 2028 edition: Reports

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 23:37
Paris to stage 2024 Summer Olympics; Los Angeles gets 2028 edition: Reports
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: According to latest reports in Los Angeles Times, Paris is set to host 2024 Olympics, while Los Angeles will hold 2028 edition after striking a deal with the International Olympic Committee on Monday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said he and other proponents of the city's bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games would make an announcement to the news media at 5:30 AM IST.

A formal announcement about which city would host and when was not expected until September when the IOC is set to meet in September in Lima, Peru. 

Los Angeles had argued that it could host a low-cost Olympics given that it already has all the necessary infrastructure in place, while Paris would need to build several expensive structures.

But recent bids by Paris had been passed over and many felt the French capital was due to get the nod for the 2024 Games, which will mark 100 years since the last time it hosted a Games.

Garcetti in June had indicated that while Los Angeles would prefer to host the Games in 2024, it was not opposed to playing host in 2028.

