PKL 2017, Day 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – Preview, Squads, Live Streaming

New Delhi: The Day 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 sees two debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers go head-to-head against each other while last season's bottom-most side Bengal Warriors face 2016's 4th placed Telugu Titans.

Placed in Zone A, Haryana Steelers began their journey in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 with a narrow defeat to U Mumba while Gujarat Fortunegiants emerged triumphant 26-20 against Dabang Delhi.

Having resitered a convincin win over Delhi yesterday, Gujarat side looks to have an edge over the men from Haryana, who still look weak attack wise.

In the other match, Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari has looked off-form but the Titans will hope their captain roars back to form against the Warriors.

Titans defense will be vary of the threat Warriors' Rishank Devadiga and Mahesh Goud carry but Rahul Chaudhari and co. will look to overpower defenders Jeeva Kumar and all-rounder Rajesh Narwal to get their second win of the campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the encounters on Day 5:

Which teams are playing on Day 5 of the Pro Kabaddi season 5?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 will see Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors being played on Day 5, Wednesday, August 2.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors start?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will start at 8:00 pm, followed by Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match at 9:00 pm.

Which channel will telecast the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will be played in Hyderabad.

How to watch the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Here are the complete squads:

Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Haryana Steelers

Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Total strength: 22 (20 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Tamil Nadu Titans

Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Total strength: 25 (22 Indian, 3 Overseas)