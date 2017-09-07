close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan on the rise after thrashing Telugu Titans

Credit should be given to their defender Girish Erak who made a super tackle on Rahul Chaudhari with a minute left to make it 36-42 as it was about sealing the match from there on. Ernak also won the Moment-of-the-Match for his brilliant super tackle in the dying minutes.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 23:39
PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan on the rise after thrashing Telugu Titans
IANS

Kolkata: Puneri Paltan survived a second-half scare before defeating Telugu Titans 42-37 in the Pro-Kabaddi League's second Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today.

It was just a one-way traffic for Pune who took a 18-0 lead in nine minutes and had a 14-point lead at the break but Titans replied strongly to reduce the deficit to 40-36 with two minutes left on the clock.

Playing their first match after a 11-day break, Pune looked fresh and thwarted any further inroad by the southern outfit.

Credit should be given to their defender Girish Erak who made a super tackle on Rahul Chaudhari with a minute left to make it 36-42 as it was about sealing the match from there on. Ernak also won the Moment-of-the-Match for his brilliant super tackle in the dying minutes.

Captain Deepak Hooda was their star raider with nine points as the Pune outfit, who have played just eight matches, secured their sixth win to climb past Jaipur Pink Panthers to fourth place with 31 points in Zone A.

Telugu Titans' qualifying hope got a big blow with their ninth loss from 13 matches as they remained on fourth place with 24 points.

The match looked terribly lopsided in favour of Pune who had a commanding 22-1 lead after 12 minutes and were 26-12 ahead at half-time.

But there was some relief for Titans who rode on Rahul Chaudhari (9 raid points) and Sombir's (4 tackle points) combined effort to claw back into the game in the second-half.

A super raid from Rahul Chaudhari gave them three points to narrow down the deficit to 27-39 with five minutes left on the clock.

But Pune held on with their defence packing a punch.

TAGS

PKL 2017Puneri PaltanTelugu TitansKabaddi newssports news

From Zee News

Commonwealth games swimmer raped 19-year-old woman after she had sex with his friend, jury hears
Other Sports

Commonwealth games swimmer raped 19-year-old woman after sh...

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai progress to doubles semifinals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai progress to double...

BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Australia, New Zealand
cricket

BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Australia, N...

Yuvraj Singh finds no place even in 4th-string Board President&#039;s XI squad to play Australia
cricket

Yuvraj Singh finds no place even in 4th-string Board Presid...

Watch: Ben Stokes bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Roston Chase at Lord&#039;s
cricket

Watch: Ben Stokes bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Roston...

I don&#039;t want to look like I am gonna be Roger Federer&#039;s boyfriend, says Rafael Nadal
Tennis

I don't want to look like I am gonna be Roger Federer...

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before start of 2018/19 Season
Football

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before s...

New Zealand A squad announced for India tour
cricket

New Zealand A squad announced for India tour

Going to Lahore will feel like I&#039;m going home: Grant Elliott
cricket

Going to Lahore will feel like I'm going home: Grant E...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video