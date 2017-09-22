PKL 2017: U Mumba record narrow 30-28 win over Dabang Delhi

New Delhi: U Mumba fought back after a slow start to beat Dabang Delhi 30-28 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 match here on Friday.

It was a crucial win for U Mumba as they kept their hopes for the play-offs alive.

Shrikant Jadhav scored 10 points for U Mumba while Kashiling Adake chipped in with seven points. Dabang Delhi squandered their early nine-point lead in the first half and could not keep their composure in the last five minutes.

Dabang Delhi are still at the bottom of the table in Zone A with 29 points from 13 matches. U Mumba are at third with 44 points from 16 matches.

Dabang Delhi started brightly in the first half and at one point led by as many as nine points. But, U Mumba came back strongly in the latter part of first half to stage a recovery.

Abolfazl made a two-point raid in the second minute to give Dabang Delhi 2-1 lead. Shrikant Jadhav scored a raid point in the fourth minute as U Mumba trailed 3-4.

Dabang Delhi inflicted an all-out in the eighth minute to lead 11-3.

U Mumba were looking rattled but scored four points in two minutes to trail 7-12 in the 13th minute. Kashiling Adake made a two-point raid in the 15th minute as U Mumba cut the deficit to 10-13.

Rohit Balliyan got into the act for Dabang Delhi and scored with a two-point raid to give them 15-10 lead in the 16th minute.

U Mumba inflicted an all-out in the 18th minute as they trailed 14-15. Both teams went into the break at 16-16.

The second half began with both teams refusing to give an inch to each other. It was a low-scoring affair in the second half.

In the first four minutes, both teams scored three tackle and raid points each as it was 19-19 after 16 minutes.

Shrikant Jadhav was the raider for U Mumba who got points with crucial raids. Both teams weren't willing to take any chances as it was 20-20 after 28 minutes.

No all-out was inflicted in the second half with both teams exchanging raid and tackle points one after the other. With less than five minutes to go, it was all square at 25-25.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a crucial raid point in the last minute and Kashiling Adake scored with a tackle point as U Mumba won 30-28 in the end.