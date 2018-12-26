PKL: Bengal Warriors continue hot streak, down Telugu Titans 39-34

The Bengal Warriors continued their hot streak in their home leg as they defeated Telugu Titans 39-34 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match on Tuesday.

Maninder Singh scored 12 raid points for Bengal Warriors to lead his team`s charge. Maninder also became the fastest man to reach 500 points in Pro Kabaddi League as he achieved the feat in 56 matches.

For Telugu Titans, it was Armaan who stood out and scored 11 points. The Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the playoffs while the Telugu Titans ended their campaign with a defeat.

The Bengal Warriors got off to a flying start with Jang Kun Lee getting a super raid in the second minute. The Telugu Titans then fought back to level the match at 7-7 after five minutes.

Maninder Singh continued to pick the points for the Bengal Warriors in the first half. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors enjoyed a comfortable lead of 23-15 with Jang Kun Lee getting a raid in the 20th minute.

The Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 26th minute to lead 30-18. For Telugu Titans, the performance of Anand was a revelation as he picked up raid points at will.

After 30 minutes, the Bengal Warriors led the clash 32-22 and were in full control of the match.

The Titans did try to mount a comeback but the deficit proved too much in the end as they crashed out of the league.

