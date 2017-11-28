When PM Modi lauded Sania, Saina and Sindhu on a global stage

New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, daughter, and advisor to US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday to be a part of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Ivanka is leading a high-level delegation of American women entrepreneurs.

The Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural session of the summit was addressed by PM Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka

Ivanka praised PM Modi for his belief that progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women.

When PM Modi took to stage to deliver the inaugural address to the opening ceremony of GES 2017, he said," Woman is an incarnation of Shakti, the goddess of power, we believe women empowerment is vital to our development."

He also lauded the efforts of Indian women in the world of sports.

"Hyderabad itself is home to world-renowned sportswomen like Saina Nehwal, PV Sandhu and Sania Mirza who have got laurels for the country," said Modi.

PV Sindhu, who won two titles at India and Korea this year, won a silver at the Hong Kong Super Series on Sunday.

The Olympic silver medallist shuttler was awarded Sportswoman of the Year award in the individual category at Indian Sports Honour.