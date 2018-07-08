हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Dipa Karmakar on her gold win

Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian gymnast to win a gold in a world level event.

File image (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Sunday for her gold medal at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.
 
PM Modi wrote, "India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude."

 
Karmakar, the 24-year-old from Tripura who won bronze in the 2014 CWG, returned to professional gymnastics after two years as she was refrained from participation due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. She even had to miss CWG in Gold Coast earlier this year.
 
Karmakar however prepared hard and topped the qualification for FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup with a score of 13.400.  She would go on to score 14.150 to secure the top position in the tournament.
 
In her first attempt, Dipa had a difficulty score of 5.400 while collecting 8.700 in execution for a total of 14.100. She improved the score in her second attempt to 14.200 (5.600+8.600), giving her a total average of 14.150.
 
"This is history and Dipa has created it. She is now the first Indian gymnast to win a gold in a world level event," Gymnastics Federation of India vice-president Riyaz Ahmed Bhati told PTI.
 
Karmakar, a Padma Shri recipient, has also qualified to feature in the upcoming Asian Games in the Indian gymnastics squad, which will begin from August 18.

(with inputs from Agency)

