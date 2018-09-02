हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent for best Asian Games performance

Terming the performance of the Indian contingent as “excellent”, Prime Minister Modi noted that the 2018 Games “have been the best for India in the history of Asian Games”.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent for best Asian Games performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening took to microblogging site Twitter to congratulate Indian sportspersons who brought laurels to the country at the 18th edition of Asian Games held in Indonesia. Terming the performance of the Indian contingent as “excellent”, Prime Minister Modi noted that the 2018 Games “have been the best for India in the history of Asian Games”.

The Prime Minister said that while Indian sportspersons performed well in events wherein they had always been strong, they also won laurels in games where India had not performed well in earlier editions of the Asiad.

“As the #AsianGames2018 come to a close, I once again congratulate the Indian contingent for their excellent performance. The 2018 Games have been the best for India in the history of the Asian Games. Every athlete who took part in the Games is India’s pride,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

“During the #AsianGames2018, we consolidated our position in events where we have historically been strong and won laurels in those games in which we have not won much previously. This is an extremely positive sign and it augurs well for Indian sports,” he further said.

Wishing the athletes good luck for their future endeavours, the Prime Minister further lauded the contributions of coaches, support staff, parents of athletes, their families and friends. “I salute the coaches, support staff, parents, family and friends of the athletes. Thank you for constantly supporting our champions. My best wishes to all our athletes for their future endeavours,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the people of the country to successfully hosting the 18th edition of Asian Games.

“Congratulations to President @jokowi and the people of Indonesia for hosting such a memorable #AsianGames2018. These games witnessed great performances by the athletes and wonderfully manifested the spirit of sportsmanship,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Tags:
Asian GamesNarendra ModiNarendra Modi Asian Games

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close