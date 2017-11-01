Pooja Ghatkar shoots gold, clean sweep by men at Commonwealth Shooting Championships

New Delhi: It turned out to be a golden Wednesday for India in Brisbane as Shahzar Rizvi (gold), Omkar Singh (silver) and Jitu Rai (bronze) registered an Indian clean sweep in the men's 10m Air Pistol event after Pooja Ghatkar clinched women's 10m Air Rifle gold at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

Pooja registered a score of 249.8 in the final and left behind compatriot Anjum Moudgil, who settled for a silver medal with 248.7 points.

Congrats Pooja Ghatkar. Great show to win GOLD IN 10m AR at Commonwealth Shooting Cship. Proud 2 support @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/6fSzbdfc08 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) November 1, 2017

On Tuesday, Heena Sidhu's rich vein of form continued as she won gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday. She notched up 240.8 points in the final to leave home favourite Elena Galiabovitch (238.2) to the second position on the podium. Elena's fellow Australian Kristy Gillman (213.7) settled for bronze.

Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours. Earlier in the month, Heena paired up with Jitu Rai to win the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Also on Tuesday, Deepak Kumar won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle event. London Olympics bronze-medallist Gagan Narang finished fourth in the same event, while Ravikumar ended fifth. Narang shot 626.2 in the qualification to create Commonwealth record.

On the other hand in women's skeet, India's Rashmi Rathore qualified for the six-woman final but finished sixth. Maheshwari Chauhan and Sania Sheikh also missed out on medals in the same event.

(With agency inputs)