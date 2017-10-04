Pooja Kadian creates history, wins first ever gold for India in Wushu World Championships

New Delhi: In a historic moment for Indian sports, Pooja Kadian on Wednesday won the first ever gold medal for India at Wushu World Championships being held in Kazan.

Pooja finished on top of the podium in the 75 kg women’s sanda category. She defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the final.

Pooja, who went past Egypt’s Heba Abdelkader 2-0 in the semis, is among the five Indian medal winners in the 14th edition of the World Championships.

Rameshchandra Singh Moirangthem (men’s sanda 48 kg), Bhanu Pratap Singh (men's sanda 60 kg) and Rajinder Singh (men's 90 kg) claimed bronze medals.

In the women's section, Arunpama Devi Keisham joined Pooja among the medal winners by claiming bronze in 65 kg sanda category.