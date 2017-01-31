President Pranab Mukherjee lauds PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar's performances at Rio Olympics

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday lauded the great show put by India's women athletes at Rio Olympics 2016.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the budget session, he lauded the strength of India's women, recalling the brilliant performances of India's women athletes at Rio.

"All women deserve equal opportunities. The Rio Olympics, where we took great pride in the performances of PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and others, illustrates the strength of our women," he said.

PV Sindhu became India's first shuttler to win a Silver medal at the biggest sporting extravaganza. Having transformed totally under the watchful eyes of coach Pullela Gopichand, the Hyderbadi shuttler defeated higher-ranked opponents in Rio before losing to World No. 1 Carolina Marin in a high-voltage final.

Sakshi, on the other hand, became India's first women wrestler to win a medal at an Olympic event.

Despite not winning a medal at Rio, Dipa became the toast of the nation overnight with her breathtaking Produnova act at athletic in Rio.