President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, thanks Manipur for giving a 'series of champion sportswomen'

New Delhi: Hours after Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became India's first World Weightlifting champion in more than two decades, president Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Manipuri girl in the most glowing manner, and hailed the women sportstars from the north-eastern state as wonderful champions.

Mirabai, 23, lifted an impressive total of 194kg in the women's 48kg to win the gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championship in Anaheim, USA today to win the gold medal.

"Congratulations Mirabai Chanu for winning a gold medal in the World Weightlifting Championship. India is so proud of you. And congratulations Manipur for giving the country such a wonderful series of champion sportswomen!" the president wrote in his Twitter post.

The Indian Railways employee lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to beat Thunya Sukcharoen of Thailand and Ana Segura of Colombia to second and third place.

The total is also a new national record for India.

In the process, Mirabai became the first Indian to win a World Weightlifting gold after 22 years. Last Indian to do so was 2000 Sydney Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari, who won the top prize twice - in 1994 and 1995.

Mirabai is yet another lifter from Manipur who has done India proud. Nameirakpam Kunjarani, the trendsetting woman lifter from the state, is one of the most decorated lifters in the world. Ngangbam Soniya Chanu, Sanamacha Chanu, Renu Bala Chanu and Laishram Monika are few others who have excelled on the world stage.

In other sports, there is, of course, the unrivalled MC Mary Kom, the five-time world champion; and her great contemporary Laishram Sarita.

Earlier this month, Kovind visited the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial at Moirang in Manipur, in the process becoming the first president of the country to visit the place.

For the record, Moirang – situated 45 km south from the state capital Imphal – is the place where the Indian Tricolour flag was hoisted for the first time on the Indian soil on April 14, 1944.