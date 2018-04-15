Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's success at 2018 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Indian contingent's success in the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) made every Indian proud and hoped it would motivate the young to pursue sports as well as create awareness on the importance of fitness.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to congratulate the Indian team for its third place in the Games held in Australia.

"India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has made every Indian extremely proud. All our sportspersons gave their best and played very well. I congratulate all those athletes who are bringing back medals," Modi tweeted.

He added that athletes who represented India at the Games inspire people.

"Their life stories illustrate the power of dedication and a never-say-die attitude that made them overcome countless hurdles to attain the heights of success they did at the CWG," he said.

The prime minister hoped India's success at the Games motivated more youngsters to pursue sports and create awareness on the importance of fitness in everybody's lives.

"On our part, we in the Government are doing everything possible to strengthen the #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

Rahul also took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the team.

"Congratulations Team India on your 3rd place finish at Commonwealth Games 2018 with 26 Gold Medals. You've made us all very proud," he said.

With 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze medals, India stood third in the Games which concluded on Sunday, two places above its position in the last Games in Glasgow.

At the 2010 Games in New Delhi, India won 101 medals, including 38 gold, while at the 2002 Manchester Games, India had a total of 69 medals, of which 30 were gold.