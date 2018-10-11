Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls hunt down Tamil Thalaivas 48-37, U Mumba edge past Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday handed hosts Tamil Thalaivas their third successive defeat with a commanding 48-37 win in a Pro Kabaddi Zone B clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Bulls raider Pawan Sehrawat scored quickfire 20 points to keep Thalaivas at bay throughout the game. Kashiling Adake and Ashish Sangwan rubbed salt into the hosts’ wounds by notching up nine points in attack and seven in defence respectively.

The Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur scored 20 points but waged a lone battle as he lacked support in defence.

Bengaluru got off to a solid start, drawing first blood by sending off Thakur in his first raid, and dictated the tempo the match from thereon. Bulls inflicted an all-out by the end of the first period with a massive 16-point lead at half-time.

Bulls extended their lead in the second half and surged ahead to win their first match of the 2018 season.

In the other match, U Mumba staged a stunning comeback in the death with a 39-32 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers in a neck-and-neck Zone A match

U Mumba edged past a dominant Jaipur, on the back of Siddharth Desai, who picked up 17 points in the match.

(With Agency inputs)