Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 rules you need to remember as the fifth season of the tournament kicks off on July 28

New Delhi: The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins on July 28 and as we build up for the tournament, here we tell you all about the rules that you may want to know more about.

The season this time around promises to be bigger and better with the number of teams increased from eight to 12.

Since kabaddi has not been a mainstream sport, a lot of people struggle to identify the rules of the game. But below you can specifically know what rules will be followed during the league that starts in two days time.

-The toss will play an important part as the winning team will have the chance to choose either the choice of the court or the raid first up.

-The raider will be required to score points. If no points are won or lost, it will be declared an empty raid.

-A player has to make sure that no part of his body touches outside the court or else he will be declared out.

-A raider needs to start his chant “kabaddi kabaddi” before he enters the side of the court of his opponents.

-Only one raider can enter the opposition court at one time.

-The raider must not be caught by his hair or clothes. In such a scenario, he will declared not out and in turn the defenders in question will be treated as culprits and declared out.

-The defenders in no way can do an attempt to stop the raider from chanting “kabaddi kabaddi”. If such a thing takes place, the raider will be declared not out.

-The raider cannot go outside his turn. If this does happen, the opposing team will be given a technical point and a chance to raid.

-Once the raider has reached his court, the raider from the opposing team needs to send its raider in five seconds, else the opposition will be rewarded a technical point.

-Once the raider is in the opposing court, no defender from the opposition can touch the raider’s original court or else the raider’s team will be given a point.