close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Akshay Kumar begins new innings in sports, becomes owner of Bengal Warriors

This is not Akshay’s first association with kabaddi as three years ago he became the owner of Khalsa Warriors, a franchise that played at the World Kabaddi League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 09:25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Akshay Kumar begins new innings in sports, becomes owner of Bengal Warriors

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has begun a new innings in the world of sports. This time on the actor’s radar is kabaddi as he has become the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise Bengal Warriors.

This is not Akshay’s first association with kabaddi as three years ago he became the owner of Khalsa Warriors, a franchise that played at the World Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors meanwhile can do with some inspiration from Akshay after finishing at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi League table last year.

A statement released for the media read, "Akshay is also extremely popular for fitness regimen and his love for sports and with the new partnership Bengal Warriors hope to bring in a breath of fresh air and positivity packed with a stronger team."

Akshay meanwhile was quoted to be saying, "I have always believed that sport plays a key role in shaping ones personality and health. I am delighted to partner with Future Group to promote a homegrown sport like Kabaddi."

He also tweeted, “Proud owner of the @BengalWarriors... Wishing these champs a great @ProKabaddi season ahead....”

Bengal Warriors CEO Sandip Tarkas meanwhile said, "This ownership will certainly boost the morale and energy of the team which will help all the players put their best foot forward."

TAGS

Akshay KumarBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

From Zee News

Contrasting Test careers of Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Contrasting Test careers of Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE...

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would welcome French teen star Kylian Mbappe
Football

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would welcome French teen...

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Centurion Ben Stokes, new boy Roland-Jones inspire hosts on Day 2
cricket

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Centurion Ben Stokes, ne...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 4: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 4: Live Str...

Neymar storms out of Barcelona training, Chinese event cancelled
Football

Neymar storms out of Barcelona training, Chinese event canc...

Usain Bolt could reverse retirement decision, says Justin Gatlin
Other Sports

Usain Bolt could reverse retirement decision, says Justin G...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull&#039;s Daniel Ricciardo fastest in crash-interrupted Friday practice
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fast...

Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas in season 5 opener; Puneri Paltan hammer U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas in s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video