Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Akshay Kumar begins new innings in sports, becomes owner of Bengal Warriors

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has begun a new innings in the world of sports. This time on the actor’s radar is kabaddi as he has become the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise Bengal Warriors.

This is not Akshay’s first association with kabaddi as three years ago he became the owner of Khalsa Warriors, a franchise that played at the World Kabaddi League.

Proud owner of the @BengalWarriors Wishing these champs a great @ProKabaddi season ahead. Opening ceremony today at 7.30pm @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jWW7KGts0O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2017

Bengal Warriors meanwhile can do with some inspiration from Akshay after finishing at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi League table last year.

A statement released for the media read, "Akshay is also extremely popular for fitness regimen and his love for sports and with the new partnership Bengal Warriors hope to bring in a breath of fresh air and positivity packed with a stronger team."

Akshay meanwhile was quoted to be saying, "I have always believed that sport plays a key role in shaping ones personality and health. I am delighted to partner with Future Group to promote a homegrown sport like Kabaddi."

He also tweeted, “Proud owner of the @BengalWarriors... Wishing these champs a great @ProKabaddi season ahead....”

Bengal Warriors CEO Sandip Tarkas meanwhile said, "This ownership will certainly boost the morale and energy of the team which will help all the players put their best foot forward."