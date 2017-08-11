Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 11: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be continuing action in the Pro Kabaddi League as one match is lined up for Friday. The match will be hosted by Gujarat Fortunegiants as they take on U Mumba. The kabaddi caravan has now moved to Ahmedabad which will host its first match on Friday. Below you can catch all the details on how to catch the action:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League season five continues on August 11, Friday.

Time:

The match will be at 8 pm IST.

Where:

All the action on Friday will be at The Arena, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.