Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 12: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be exciting weekend action in the Pro Kabaddi League as two matches are lined up on Saturday. In match one of the day, Telugu Titans take on U.P. Yoddha. In another match, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against Dabang Delhi K.C. Here you can catch all the details on how you can see the big weekend action on what should be a Super Saturday:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 12, Saturday.

Time:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at The Arena, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.