Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 13: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: In continuing weekend action from the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, four teams are lined up for show on Sunday. All the action will be in Ahmedabad. In the first match of the day, Patna Pirates take on U.P. Yoddha. In another game, Gujarat Fortunegiants play Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here all the details of how you can catch the LIVE action on Sunday.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 13.

Time:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at The Arena, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.