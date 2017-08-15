Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another double header in the Pro Kabaddi League on the occasion of the Independence Day on Tuesday. In match one of the day, Bengal Warriors take on Puneri Paltan. In another game, it will be Gujarat Fortunegiants up against Bengaluru Bulls. Here are all the details on how you can catch the action on what will be another big day in the league.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 15.

Time:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at The Arena, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.