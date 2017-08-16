Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: There will be another double header in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. In match one of the day, Haryana Steelers will take on Tamil Thalaivas. In another match, Gujarat Fortunegiants battle Telugu Titans.

All the action on Wednesday will be in Ahmedabad. The action will begin at 8 pm IST. Here are all the details on how you can catch the action.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 16.

Time:

The kabaddi action on Wednesday begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at The Arena, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.