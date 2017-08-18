Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 18: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be double-header action in the Pro Kabaddi League once again. In match one on Friday, U.P. Yoddha take on U Mumba. In another game, Bengaluru Bulls will play Jaipur Pink Panthers. It will be the first time in this season that we will have action at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 18.

Time:

The kabaddi action on Friday begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.