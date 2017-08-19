Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 19: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It is going to be another day when we have two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. So match one on Saturday sees Telugu Titans take on U Mumba. In another game of the day, we have U.P. Yoddha taking on Haryana Steelers. Both matches will be in Lucknow.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 19.

Time:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.