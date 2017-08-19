close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 19: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Know all the details here for action from the Pro Kabaddi League

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:12
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 19: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It is going to be another day when we have two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. So match one on Saturday sees Telugu Titans take on U Mumba. In another game of the day, we have U.P. Yoddha taking on Haryana Steelers. Both matches will be in Lucknow.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 19.

Time:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeagueStreamingtelecast

From Zee News

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 3: LIVE...

Rohan Bopanna, Deepa Malik miss out as Sports Ministry accept Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards recommendations without any changes
Other Sports

Rohan Bopanna, Deepa Malik miss out as Sports Ministry acce...

SL vs IND: Upul Tharanga-led Sri Lanka need two victories against Virat Kohli and Co for direct World Cup entry
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Upul Tharanga-led Sri Lanka need two victories a...

Mo Farah bids to give British fans memorable farewell
Other Sports

Mo Farah bids to give British fans memorable farewell

WATCH: James Anderson dismisses Kraig Brathwaite for a duck with lethal inswinger vs WI
cricket

WATCH: James Anderson dismisses Kraig Brathwaite for a duck...

Supreme Court adjourns BCCI, CoA matter till August 23
cricket

Supreme Court adjourns BCCI, CoA matter till August 23

Nick Kyrgios beats new World No.1 Rafael Nadal to reach Cincinnati Masters semi-finals
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios beats new World No.1 Rafael Nadal to reach Cin...

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Alastair Cook, James Anderson pile on agony for West Indies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Alastair Cook, James Anderson pile on...

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego Costa
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video