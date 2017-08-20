Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Details of date, time, venue of latest matches

New Delhi: It is going to be another day when we have two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. So match one on Sunday sees Patna Pirates play Puneri Paltan. In another game of the day, U.P. Yoddha face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both matches will be in Lucknow.

There is not a lot to choose between Patna and the Paltan. Patna have three wins and one draw after four matches. Paltan on the other hand have won three matches and have lost just once after four outings.

The other one is expected to be a close encounter too. U.P. have won three and lost three (also one draw) after seven matches. Jaipur have got a similar record, having won two and lost two in four outings.

Here are all the details on the action on the double header on Sunday.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 20.

Time:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Venue:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.