close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 23: Details of matches, timings and venue

Know the details here for action from the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:46
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 23: Details of matches, timings and venue

New Delhi: The Pro Kabaddi League action continues on Wednesday and it is going to be another double header. In match one of the day, Haryana Steelers take on Dabang Delhi. There is not a lot to choose between these two teams. Haryana have had two wins, a loss and a draw thus far. Delhi have seen two wins and four losses till date.

UP Yodha take on Tamil Thalaivas in the other match. UP have seen three wins, five loses and a draw. For the Thalaivas, it has been one win, one draw and three losses. So again too tough to call.

Here are all the details on the action on the double header:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 23.

Venue:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Timings:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards. The second match will be at 9 pm.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeaguedateTimingsVenue

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

Here’s what Wayne Rooney said on dropping retirement bombshell
Football

Here’s what Wayne Rooney said on dropping retirement bombsh...

Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth enter pre-quarters of World Badminton Championships
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth enter pre-quarters of World Badm...

Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international football
Football

Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international footba...

SC issues show cause notice to BCCI office bearers over delay in Lodha reforms
cricket

SC issues show cause notice to BCCI office bearers over del...

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to BCCI acting secretary
cricket

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to BCCI acting secre...

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson
cricket

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson

Boris Becker appointed head of German men&#039;s tennis
Tennis

Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training School project
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video