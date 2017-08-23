Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 23: Details of matches, timings and venue

New Delhi: The Pro Kabaddi League action continues on Wednesday and it is going to be another double header. In match one of the day, Haryana Steelers take on Dabang Delhi. There is not a lot to choose between these two teams. Haryana have had two wins, a loss and a draw thus far. Delhi have seen two wins and four losses till date.

UP Yodha take on Tamil Thalaivas in the other match. UP have seen three wins, five loses and a draw. For the Thalaivas, it has been one win, one draw and three losses. So again too tough to call.

Here are all the details on the action on the double header:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 23.

Venue:

All the action will be at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Timings:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards. The second match will be at 9 pm.