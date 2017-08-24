Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timings and venue

New Delhi: Two struggling teams will be taking on each other in the only match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. It will be U.P. Yoddha going toe to toe against Telugu Titans.

Both teams are struggling to keep themselves afloat in the tourney. After 10 matches, UP have three wins, five losses and two draws. The Titans on the other hand have two wins, seven loses and a draw after 10 games.

But both teams have hit some form. UP won their last two matches and the Titans were victorious in their last game. This will be the last game hosted by Lucknow.

Here are the important details you need to know for action on Thursday:

